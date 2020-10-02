Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19
Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and advisor
Hope Hicks have all tested positive for COVID-19.
It means others at the highest levels of government may have also been exposed, along with members of the public.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
