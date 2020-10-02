Global  
 

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and advisor Hope Hicks have all tested positive for COVID-19.

It means others at the highest levels of government may have also been exposed, along with members of the public.

Matthew Larotonda reports.


President Trump and first lady Melania test positive for COVID-19

 President Trump made the announcement on Twitter and said he and the first lady would begin the quarantine process immediately.
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump tests positive for COVID-19

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus..
CBS News
PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result [Video]

PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they have tested positive for Covid-19. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:13Published

How will the Biden campaign respond to President Trump's positive COVID-19 test?

 Joe Biden's campaign has largely focused on responding to and slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He has yet to weigh in on President Trump's positive test..
CBS News

Impact of President Trump, first lady testing positive for coronavirus weeks before the election

 President Trump is now quarantining after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett breaks..
CBS News

AP Top Stories October 2

 Here's the latest for Friday October 2nd: President Trump says he and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus; White House advisor Hope Hicks also COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
Jenrick wishes Trump well with coronavirus recovery [Video]

Jenrick wishes Trump well with coronavirus recovery

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick sends his best wishes to US President DonaldTrump, who has tested positive for coronavirus. The news came after it wasannounced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:20Published

Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19

 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and..
WorldNews

Vice President Mike Pence, wife, test negative for COVID-19 after president tests positive

 Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, his office announced hours after the president tested positive.
USATODAY.com

What is the risk to Donald Trump's health?

 The US president has multiple risk factors for developing a severe form of Covid-19, so what does it mean?
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Code Red - Why Trump's positive test is 'most dangerous moment' for US government

Covid 19 coronavirus: Code Red - Why Trump's positive test is 'most dangerous moment' for US government US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for Covid-19.It's being...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Markets roundup: Stocks plunge while gold and yen gain as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Markets roundup: Stocks plunge while gold and yen gain as Trump tests positive for COVID-19 Volatile financial markets have welcomed European traders and investors this morning after the U.S....
Invezz - Published

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania test positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for coronavirus, hours after it...
SBS - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



President Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 following a Minnesota rally. (3:08)WCCO 4 News - Oct. 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:07Published
President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus [Video]

President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus

President Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Story: https://wfts.tv/30qkk3E

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:31Published
Eye on the Day for Friday, October 2, 2020 [Video]

Eye on the Day for Friday, October 2, 2020

It’s Friday, October 2. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on including President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:18Published