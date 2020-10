'On The Rocks': Poker Face Clip Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published 34 seconds ago 'On The Rocks': Poker Face Clip On The Rocks: Poker Face Clip - Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother (Rashida Jones) teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Bill Murray) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) in a bittersweet comedy written and directed by Sofia Coppola. 0

