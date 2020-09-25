Police officers were called to "break up a fight" between students at a "house party" at a locked-down halls of residence

This is the moment police were called to break up a fight between students at a 'house party' at a locked-down halls of residence.

More than 1,500 students at Manchester Met University were asked not to leave their flats and self-isolate after a coronavirus outbreak at accommodation blocks.

But a video shows police arriving at what appears to be a late-night gathering at the university's Birley Halls of residence - one of those under lockdown.This video was shot on the 2nd October 2020.