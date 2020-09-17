Global  
 

Why Did Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's Former Assistant $4 million?

Fox News paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's former assistant upward of $4 million.

According to CNN the payoff was to avoid going to trial after the employee wrote a 2018 draft complaint detailing allegations of sexual harassment against Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle currently serves as the Trump campaign's finance chair.

She is also dating Donald Trump Jr. She abruptly left her position as co-host of Fox News' "The Five" in July 2018.

The New Yorker revealed details of Guilfoyle's assistants suit.

According to the magazine, Guilfoyle often required her former assistant to work at her apartment where allegedly Guilfoyle would sometimes be naked.

The New Yorker added allegations that Guilfoyle showed her former assistant lewd images of men, with some of whom she had sexual relations.


