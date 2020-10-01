Rahul, Priyanka marched to Hathras, what about crimes in Rajasthan: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 02 hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for "playing politics" over Hathras incident, asking their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.
"Any incident as the Hathras one is definitely condemnable.
But to play politics over such things isn't right.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi marched to Hathras, but what about their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Derek O'Brien was roughed up by UP Police near Hathras border on Oct 02. The delegation was on the way to meet the family of alleged gang-rape victim. TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, "He (Derek O'Brien) was pushed to the ground, maybe he is injured too. He was attacked. How can they do it?" TMC leader Mamata Thakur told, "We were going to meet her family but there were not allowing us. When we insisted, the women Police personnel pulled at our blouses and lathi-charged at our MP Pratima Mondal. She fell down. The male Police officers touched her. This is shameful." Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also stopped on October 1 from going to Hathras. Hathras borders have been sealed of Hathras and Sec 144 has been imposed.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for forcibly stopping Rahul Gandhi during his march to Hathras on Thursday evening. Sanjay Raut said that cops manhandling Rahul Gandhi was akin to ‘gangrape of democracy’. In a jibe at Kangana Raut, Raut further added that there is so much outrage when an actor’s illegal office is demolished but when a Dalit girl is gangraped and murdered, nobody is even allowed to ask questions. Rahul Gandhi was stopped by cops from going to Harthras to meet the family of the victim. UP govt had imposed section 144 in the region and has also now lodged an FIR against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The opposition has been attacking the Yogi government over the Hathras incident which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The outrage comes even as the UP police has cioted post mortem reports to claim that the girl had not been raped and there was an attempt to incite caste based tension. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31Published
Entry of media and political delegations or individuals have been temporarily banned in Bulgaddhi village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh with the journalists barred until the SIT probe completes, informed Additional SP Prakash Kumar on October 02. "Restriction on the entry of media into the village will stay till the SIT completes its probe there. Due to the prevailing law and order situation, no political delegations or individuals will be allowed to visit the village," Kumar said as police personnel have been deployed at the entrance of Bulgaddhi village. A Special Investigation Team is probing the alleged gangrape case of the Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries on September 29.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Doctor Ramdas Athawale demanded death penalty for criminals in Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale has also decided to meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. "Will talk to Yogi Adityanath over the action of Uttar Pradesh Police in the matter." The minister said that he has planned to visit Hathras but cancelled it because police said as section 144 has imposed there; no one is allowed to come in Hathras. Athawale has said that he will go Hathras next week. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh.
President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat. He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation. We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted. In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country. President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04Published
On the occasion of 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also paid homage to Bapu. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad paid tribute to father of the nation. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
An Fir was filed against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over march towards Hathras. The Fir was filed under pandemic law and Section 144. Congress leaders were detained as they were walking towards UP’s Hathras. Rahul and Priyanka were going to meet family of Dalit woman allegedly raped in UP. Congress leaders’ vehicles were halted at Yamuna expressway on Thursday. Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by police while they were on their way. "I want to go to Hathras alone and meet the victim’s family. Section 144 restricts public assembly, I want to go alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me?" Rahul said. The two leaders were taken to Buddh International Circuit guest house. Rahul and Priyanka were later released and escorted back to Delhi by UP Police. "What UP Police did to victim’s family is completely unacceptable. Police did not even allow the father to conduct daughter’s last rites," Priyanka said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Chief Ministers of several states were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan were among those seen paying tribute to father of the nation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen spinning a charkha at a Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow. The chief minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the state capital. Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police played Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram song to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:24Published
Five people including former district chief of BJP Mahila Morcha Sunita Verma and two district employees have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, informed OP Solanki, Superintendent of Police of Sawai Madhopur. "The FIR has named former BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Sunita Verma, her associate Heera Lal and Punam Chaudhury who is linked to Congress," Solanki further said.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation. Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, she said while the Mahatma was the biggest sympathiser of farmers, labourers and the working class, Shastri gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. ‘The Modi government is making the farmers cry tears of blood, even though they grow foodgrains for the country with their sweat,’ Sonia Gandhi said in a video statement. She said that the Modi government had put the future of farmers in jeopardy to benefit a few. ‘The Congress party will continue to fight against the three black laws. Today our workers are agitating in favour of farmers and labourers in every assembly constituency. I want to say with confidence that this agitation of farmers and the Congress will be successful and the farmers will win,’ Sonia said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:26Published
Tweets about this
🇮🇳 Alap 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Any incident as the Hathras one is definitely condemnable. But to play politics over such things isn't right. Rahul & Priyanka Gan… 57 seconds ago
Businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra slammed Yogi Adityanath-led government for law and order situation in the state. "If the CM cannot run his state and make sure..