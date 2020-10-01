Rahul, Priyanka marched to Hathras, what about crimes in Rajasthan: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 02 hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for "playing politics" over Hathras incident, asking their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

"Any incident as the Hathras one is definitely condemnable.

But to play politics over such things isn't right.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi marched to Hathras, but what about their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

So their act is unfair," said Shekhawat.