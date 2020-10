Hina Khan shares pic from her photoshoot Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:37s - Published 6 minutes ago Hina Khan shares pic from her photoshoot Actress Hina Khan is celebrating her 33rd birthday. Hina had a diva moment in the virtual world when she slipped into a shinny black and golden dress. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this