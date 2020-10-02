CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Pres. Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19
The big breaking news today is that President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 following a rally in Minnesota.
Also today: we’re talking about the colder weather… how cold does it have to get before your furnace is turned on?
Or the fireplace is used?
