CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Pres. Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Good morning!

It’s time for your morning ‘Daybreaker’.

The big breaking news today is that President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 following a rally in Minnesota.

Also today: we’re talking about the colder weather… how cold does it have to get before your furnace is turned on?

Or the fireplace is used?

(13:35)