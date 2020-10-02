The relentless Glass Fire has burned its way through wine country and is now up in the mountains
Crews Battle Glass Fire Along Highway 29 in Napa ValleyThe Glass Fire has not reached the main part of Calistoga as firefighters are doing everything they can to defend it and other towns along Highway 29 which runs through the heart of the Napa Valley..
Tourist-Dependent Businesses in Napa Valley Fear Fire FalloutEventually the raging wildfires will be put out but small business owners wonder when the economic life of Wine Country can recover. Andria Borba reports from Yountville. (10-2-20)
Eye On The Day 10/2Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19, loss of smell may now be one of the most common coronavirus symptoms, and the ..