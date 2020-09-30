Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Valmiki temple

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 02 hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for "playing politics" over Hathras incident, asking their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. "Any incident as the Hathras one is definitely condemnable. But to play politics over such things isn't right. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi marched to Hathras, but what about their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. So their act is unfair," said Shekhawat.
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Derek O'Brien was roughed up by UP Police near Hathras border on Oct 02. The delegation was on the way to meet the family of alleged gang-rape victim. TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, "He (Derek O'Brien) was pushed to the ground, maybe he is injured too. He was attacked. How can they do it?" TMC leader Mamata Thakur told, "We were going to meet her family but there were not allowing us. When we insisted, the women Police personnel pulled at our blouses and lathi-charged at our MP Pratima Mondal. She fell down. The male Police officers touched her. This is shameful." Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also stopped on October 1 from going to Hathras. Hathras borders have been sealed of Hathras and Sec 144 has been imposed.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Doctor Ramdas Athawale demanded death penalty for criminals in Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale has also decided to meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. "Will talk to Yogi Adityanath over the action of Uttar Pradesh Police in the matter." The minister said that he has planned to visit Hathras but cancelled it because police said as section 144 has imposed there; no one is allowed to come in Hathras. Athawale has said that he will go Hathras next week. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh.
Entry of media and political delegations or individuals have been temporarily banned in Bulgaddhi village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh with the journalists barred until the SIT probe completes, informed Additional SP Prakash Kumar on October 02. "Restriction on the entry of media into the village will stay till the SIT completes its probe there. Due to the prevailing law and order situation, no political delegations or individuals will be allowed to visit the village," Kumar said as police personnel have been deployed at the entrance of Bulgaddhi village. A Special Investigation Team is probing the alleged gangrape case of the Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries on September 29.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for forcibly stopping Rahul Gandhi during his march to Hathras on Thursday evening. Sanjay Raut said that cops manhandling Rahul Gandhi was akin to ‘gangrape of democracy’. In a jibe at Kangana Raut, Raut further added that there is so much outrage when an actor’s illegal office is demolished but when a Dalit girl is gangraped and murdered, nobody is even allowed to ask questions. Rahul Gandhi was stopped by cops from going to Harthras to meet the family of the victim. UP govt had imposed section 144 in the region and has also now lodged an FIR against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The opposition has been attacking the Yogi government over the Hathras incident which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The outrage comes even as the UP police has cioted post mortem reports to claim that the girl had not been raped and there was an attempt to incite caste based tension. Watch the full video for all the details.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to face fire from opposition parties over the Hathras case. Delhi Chief Minister lashed out at the UP government and said that while the crime in itself was heinous enough, the treatment meted out by the administration to the family of the victim was shameful. NCP leader Supriya Sule said that the statements being made by some top officials of the state government have made it clear that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to hide something and demanded that CM Yogi Adityanath should step down if he cannot protect women in the state. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also kept up the attack on Yogi Adityanath saying his government could not protect her when she was alive and is now trying to prove that the victim is a liar by saying that she was not raped. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath broke his silence on Twitter with a message expressing the government’s commitment to ensure security of women. Watch the full video for all the details.
An Fir was filed against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over march towards Hathras. The Fir was filed under pandemic law and Section 144. Congress leaders were detained as they were walking towards UP’s Hathras. Rahul and Priyanka were going to meet family of Dalit woman allegedly raped in UP. Congress leaders’ vehicles were halted at Yamuna expressway on Thursday. Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by police while they were on their way. "I want to go to Hathras alone and meet the victim’s family. Section 144 restricts public assembly, I want to go alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me?" Rahul said. The two leaders were taken to Buddh International Circuit guest house. Rahul and Priyanka were later released and escorted back to Delhi by UP Police. "What UP Police did to victim’s family is completely unacceptable. Police did not even allow the father to conduct daughter’s last rites," Priyanka said.
Chief Ministers of several states were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan were among those seen paying tribute to father of the nation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen spinning a charkha at a Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow. The chief minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the state capital. Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police played Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram song to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Watch the full video for more details.
Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, Bhupendra Yadav on October 02 said that it's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in North India. Adding on it, he said, "Police role is to act against perpetrators and raise awareness in society."He said, "It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India. Our role is to act against perpetrators, and raise awareness in society. We have swiftly acted in such cases and working with some NGOs to build an environment against sexual violence."
People took to streets to hold protest against recent gang-rape of 19-year-old girl in Hathras. Protesters also raised slogans against Police and local administration. Rape victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi on September 29.
In a tragic turn in Hathras rape case, UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without consent of the family at wee hours of Sep 30. When asked if family had given consent for funeral, victim's brother said, "No, Police did it on their own. We are scared of the police. Police forced us to take the body to cremation ground. We had said we'll do it in morning. We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security. The administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don't trust the local Police, there should be judicial investigation." The interview of the victim's brother was taken after funeral around 4 am on Sep 30. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital..
