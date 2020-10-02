Global  
 

President Trump, First Lady In Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning.


Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19; Amazon reveals nearly 20,000 workers had infections

President Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for COVID-19. About 20K Amazon workers...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


President Trump, first lady in quarantine after positive coronavirus tests


FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsVOA News


President Trump and First Lady both test "positive" for COVID-19... doesn't that mean Joe Biden and Chris Wallace are now infected, too?

(Natural News) President Trump announced late last night that he and First Lady Melania Trump have...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsIndian Express



slstevens24

MAGA Nation RT @EricMMatheny: President Trump has merely tested positive for COVID, which is largely asymptomatic. For all we know, we could’ve all bee… 0 seconds ago

AAuroraJimenez

Alfa Aurora Jiménez Martínez. RT @JoeBiden: Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray f… 0 seconds ago

CheriR_LoveLife

Cheri Reynolds RT @GOPLeader: President Trump is a fighter—through and through. Please join me in praying for a complete and speedy recovery for him and o… 1 second ago

akanauw

Nan Nied RT @CNN: Joe Biden wishes Trump "a swift recovery" after news the President and first lady tested positive for coronavirus. The Democratic… 1 second ago

auntieeme

eme RT @Jim_Jordan: Our prayers are with President Trump, the First Lady, Hope Hicks, and every other American family impacted by #COVIDー19. A… 1 second ago

jojo_8790

Joy Upton RT @Mike_Pence: Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join mil… 1 second ago

Charles28973069

JAMES BOND Chris Wallace on FOX News was absolutely giddy about the President and First Lady testing positive for the Coronavi… https://t.co/GopfLgZekF 1 second ago

RICHBICH

Anonymous Girl RT @BorisJohnson: My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. 1 second ago


Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Dr. Angelique Campen, an ER doctor at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, discusses the president and first lady's positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:52Published
Brigham And Women's Doctor Explains Risk Level After President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Brigham And Women's Doctor Explains Risk Level After President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Dr. Paul Sax says anyone who has been in the same room as the president for longer than 15 minutes without a mask should be tested.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:53Published
CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Pres. Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Pres. Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Good morning! It’s time for your morning ‘Daybreaker’. The big breaking news today is that President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 following a rally in Minnesota...

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 13:35Published