Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool.

The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in midweek.


Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Stone marks Liverpool's first recorded black resident

 Records show that the man, known only as Abell, lived in the city in the early 18th Century.
BBC News
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus, the clubhave announced. Mane is self-isolating with what the club described as “minorsymptoms”. A club statement read: “Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

 Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus and joins midfielder Thiago Alcantara in self-isolating.
BBC News

 Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus and joins midfielder Thiago Alcantara in self-isolating.
BBC News
Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp wary of COVID-19 risks during international break.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:10Published

Aston Villa F.C. Aston Villa F.C. Association football club in England

A high-scoring start to the Premier League season has meant headaches fordefences – but FPL managers still have options at that end of the field.Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne and Aston Villa pair Ezri Konsa andTyrone Mings feature prominently in gameweek four's recommendations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

 Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
BBC News

 Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
BBC News

Who showed 'nerves of steel' to make Garth Crooks' team of the week?

 Three players from Leeds and two from Aston Villa, but who else makes Garth Crooks' team of the week?
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

London Irish 7-36 Bristol Bears: Bristol secure Premiership play-off place

 Bristol ensure a Premiership play-off place thanks to a bonus-point win over London Irish and Bath's failure to beat Saracens.
BBC News

Impressive Arsenal inflict another loss on point-less Sheff Utd

 Arsenal score two quick-fire team goals to extend Sheffield United's point-less start to the Premier League season.
BBC News

Everton 4-2 Brighton: Calvert-Lewin scores again as Toffees go top

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his ninth goal of the season and James Rodriguez nets twice as Everton beat Brighton to make it four Premier League wins from four..
BBC News

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his ninth goal of the season and James Rodriguez nets twice as Everton beat Brighton to make it four Premier League wins from four..
BBC News

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League: Live streaming, AVL v LIV Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

AVL vs LIV Dream11 Team - Pick My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Aston Villa vs...
DNA - Published

Klopp makes 2 changes, £36m-rated ace dropped: Liverpool predicted XI v Aston Villa – opinion

Football FanCast has predicted how Liverpool will line-up to face Aston Villa in their next Premier...
Football FanCast - Published

Villa v Liverpool LIVE updates - all the action from Villa Park

Aston Villa take on Liverpool looking to build on their impressive unbeaten start in the Premier...
Tamworth Herald - Published


thisisanfield

This Is Anfield 📺⚽️ Watch Aston Villa vs. Liverpool live tomorrow with a Sky Sports Monthly Pass on NOW TV for £25 a month and watc… https://t.co/WLzqwKBIQh 11 minutes ago

TheRedmenTV

The Redmen TV ASTON VILLA v LIVERPOOL | WATCH ALONG LIVE FAN ZONE COMMENTARY @mrbloodred and @ThePaulMachin are here with thei… https://t.co/rW8FBPg21r 27 minutes ago

Liverpoogle

Liverpoogle (LFC) Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team news https://t.co/SHlBAGg7MB https://t.co/8V0wKJ857U 43 minutes ago

OpanyinKofiTutu

Opanyin Kofi Tutu RT @insight_trends: INSIGHT SPORTS Jurgen Klopp admits he is concerned about the prospect of releasing Liverpool players to international… 3 hours ago

liliana_drm

Liliana Dalla Rosa RT @Mercado_Ingles: Jornada 4 de la Premier League Sábado Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Everton vs Brighton Leeds vs Man City Newcastle vs Bu… 4 hours ago

JohnShimmin

john shimmin Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team news https://t.co/33gCArm189 4 hours ago

TheRedmenTV

The Redmen TV RT @TheRedmenTV: Aston Villa v Liverpool | Uncensored Match Build Up @ThePaulMachin, @mrbloodred, @rossic89 and @machinite are here to pr… 4 hours ago

weddie_s

weddie | s 😷🏡 The Liverpool players took part in training at Melwood ahead of their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League - a… https://t.co/VfVaUiGpFG 5 hours ago


We take a look at some of the statistics as Leeds prepare to meet ManchesterCity in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
An in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match againstTottenham. Mourinho returns to Old Trafford off the back of a gruellingschedule, playing four games in one week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith wants his team to continue their momentum after winning their first two Premier League matches.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:08Published