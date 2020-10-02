TikTokers stunned when actress reveals her age: 'Wow you look amazing, how do you do it?'

An actress has gone viral for participating in a popular TikTok trend in which users reveal their actual age.On Aug.

5, Tris Marie, who starred on Paramount Network’s “Ink Masters” and the Travel Channel’s “Xtreme Screams,”.shared a video of herself striking several poses as an audio track plays in the background.To the shock of TikTok viewers, the actress then discloses that she’s 40 years old.Marie’s revelation has since gone viral, receiving over 2.4 million views and plenty of comments from flabbergasted users.“NO WAY I THOUGHT LIKE 22,” one person said.“She a time traveler,” another person added.

“Only way possible”