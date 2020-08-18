Global  
 

Shawn Mendes Talks About Quarantining With Camila Cabello

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
According to Elle, Shawn Mendes rarely talks about his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, in interviews.

But that recently changed, after speaking with SiriusXM.

In two separate interviews, the musician was open about how quarantining with his girlfriend of over one year brought them closer.

Shawn explained, "The quarantine brought us together and now we've kind of become one, where we're doing our thing." Shawn Mendes released "Wonder," his first new single of the decade on Thursday.

He say that Camila was a champion for his album.

He adds, "I remember back when I first started a lot of the concepts and they felt a little bit intimidating...She was like, 'Go, keep going, keep going.'

Shawn even says that Camila deserves an album credit, adding, "There was nobody during the time that was giving me more advice and encouragement to just stick to the way I felt about the music."


