Sushant case: 'Death or suicide…CBI should reveal', says Maharashtra minister

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Sushant case: 'Death or suicide…CBI should reveal', says Maharashtra minister

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case.

Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly.

"People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry.

Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered?

Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI.

They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh.

Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report.

Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.


Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

Daily Punch: Arjun Kapoor Recovers From COVID-19; Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail

Daily Punch: Arjun Kapoor Recovers From COVID-19; Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail

After spending a month in jail, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court today. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty’s plea was rejected. On the other hand, actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he has recovered from COVID-19 and his latest reports are negative.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:30Published
Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport and to inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai. Rhea was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Sep 09, a day after she was arrested in the case. Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. However, High Court rejected bail plea of Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested all of them in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published

Rhea Chakraborty: Bollywood actor granted bail after nearly a month

 She was arrested in a drugs case related to the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.
BBC News
RHEA CHAKRABORTY GRANTED BAIL IN DRUG CASE LINKED TO SUSHANT RAJPUT'S DEATH

RHEA CHAKRABORTY GRANTED BAIL IN DRUG CASE LINKED TO SUSHANT RAJPUT’S DEATH

RHEA CHAKRABORTY GRANTED BAIL IN DRUG CASE LINKED TO SUSHANT RAJPUT’S DEATH

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:12Published

Anil Deshmukh Indian politician

'Will you campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey?': Anil Deshmukh's jibe at Fadnavis

‘Will you campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey?’: Anil Deshmukh’s jibe at Fadnavis

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Fadnavis is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls. Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into “conspiracy to defame Maharashtra”. The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant’s death probe. Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra. Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police. The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:29Published
Will Fadnavis campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey who defamed Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh

Will Fadnavis campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey who defamed Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on October 06 asked state's former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis whether he will campaign for Bihar's former DGP and now JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who "defamed Maharashtra", in the upcoming assembly elections. Deshmukh said, "I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey (former Bihar DGP), a person who defamed Maharashtra."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5 months. Speaking to mediapersons, Deshmukh said, "People are waiting since last 1.5 months to see results of CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly case was handed over to CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Central Bureau of Investigation Premier investigating agency of India

UP seeks SC-monitored CBI inquiry into Hathras case

 In an attempt to blunt criticism of its handling of the Hathras case, the UP govt itself sought on Tuesday a Supreme Court-monitored time-bound CBI probe into..
IndiaTimes
Justice will be served in Hathras case: Smriti Irani cites assurance by CM Yogi

Justice will be served in Hathras case: Smriti Irani cites assurance by CM Yogi

Speaking on the Hathras case, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on October 06 said that "justice will be served" in the matter. She said, "Chief Minister assured me. SIT team has been formed and case has also been referred to CBI. I believe fair investigation will be done and justice will be served."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

SC notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking rescue of Indian workers in Gulf

 A three-judge bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the CBI as also Telangana,..
IndiaTimes

Hathras case: UP govt files affidavit in Supreme Court, justifies cremation by citing intel on violence

 The UP govt informed the Supreme Court t that it has already requested Centre to order CBI probe in the case.
DNA

Maharashtra State in Western India

COVID-19: 72,049 fresh cases, 986 deaths reported in last 24 hours

 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,47,468 active cases, 11,79,726 cured and discharged cases and 38,717 deaths.
DNA

Palghar lynching: Action taken against police personnel, Maharashtra govt tells SC

 The Maharashtra government filed a status report in the Supreme Court in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident stating that 15 police personnel were..
DNA
Schoolchildren in Maharashtra village speak Japanese

Schoolchildren in Maharashtra village speak Japanese

Fascination for robotics and technology has pushed students of Maharashtra's village to learn Japanese. As the schools and colleges are closed amid COVID-19 pandemic, the students are learning Japanese language via Youtube. Many teachers of the school have also learnt Japanese to train students.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Covid-19: Positivity rate drops to 6.8% amid 80 lakh tests in a week

 The all India growth rate of confirmed cases has turned negative on a few days recently and on October 6 it stood at 0.9%. There has been a moderation of the..
IndiaTimes

Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Top-order didn't manage to counteract MI's opening bowling: RR's Jos Buttler

Top-order didn't manage to counteract MI's opening bowling: RR's Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals wicket keeper Jos Buttler on October 07 spoke on team's performance against Mumbai Indians and said that top-order didn't manage to counteract Mumbai Indians opening bowling to get through that period. "We lost wickets. I think Mumbai bowled really well. As a top-order we didn't manage to counteract their opening bowling well enough to get through that period," said Buttler. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Mumbai Police Police department of the city of Mumbai

Sushant death case: 'If CBI inquiry not being trusted, then we're speechless,' says Sanjay Raut

Sushant death case: 'If CBI inquiry not being trusted, then we're speechless,' says Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 05, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut spoke on reports that AIIMS has stated it to be a case (Sushant Singh Rajput death case) of suicide. He said, "Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra government, Thackeray family and Mumbai Police. If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we are speechless." "It is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He doesn't have any political connection or any links with Shiv Sena," Raut added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Medical School,Hospital and Public Medical Research University based in New Delhi,India

Congress veteran Motilal Vora tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS

 Vora (91) is recovering well and his condition is stated to be stable, they said. The Congress leader was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh till April this..
IndiaTimes
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop 'not surprised'; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report

Sushant case: Mumbai top cop 'not surprised'; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report

Days after the findings of the forensic panel of AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case were reportedly revealed, the Shiv Sena alleged a conspiracy against the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai police, and the Thackeray family. The AIIMS panel found that Sushant died due to suicide, and not murder. No injuries other than those of hanging, were found on his body, said reports quoting the AIIMS findings. AIIMS had been asked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to vet the autopsy report by Mumbai's Cooper hospital. Reacting to the reports, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that he was not at all surprised. Apparently commenting on Sushant father's lawyer's demand for a fresh forensic exam, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if people didn't trust even the CBI now, then he was speechless. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:56Published
SSR death case: 'Not at all surprised by AIIMS forensic report,' says Mumbai CP

SSR death case: 'Not at all surprised by AIIMS forensic report,' says Mumbai CP

Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh reacted on reports that AIIMS has stated suicide as cause pf actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ruling out murder angle. "We are not at all surprised by this. It was the finding of the team of Cooper Hospital as well," said Police Commissioner, Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Hathras rape case: Covid-positive AAP MLA meets victim's kin, booked by cops

Hathras rape case: Covid-positive AAP MLA meets victim's kin, booked by cops

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar slammed BJP after Hathras police registered a case against him. This comes after the Delhi AAP MLA had gone to meet Hathras victim's family on October 4. Police said that Kumar, who had tested positive on September 29, has been booked under Epidemic Act. In a self-made video, Kumar claimed that he visited Hathras after he had tested negative. Earlier, the AAP MLA from Kondli constituency announced that he had tested positive. Taking to Twitter, Kumar had said that he would stay at home in isolation. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered SIT probe into Hathras incident. The time given to SIT to submit their report to CM has been extended by 10 days. The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. Police informed that all four accused in the case have been arrested.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:35Published

Men who gang-raped Hathras girl innocent, victim 'awaara', says BJP leader who has 44 criminal cases against him

 Ranjeet Bahadur Srivastava, a BJP leader from Barabanki, has claimed that the four upper-caste men accused of brutally assaulting the 19-year-old Dalit girl in..
DNA

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Know caste calculus of ticket distribution by BJP-RJD-Congress

 BJP has released the first list of candidates on 27 seats of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election 2020. RJD has so far announced the names of its..
DNA
Bihar elections 2020: BJP leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP

Bihar elections 2020: BJP leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP

As Bihar assembly elections near, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joined Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). "I have no complaints with BJP, I want to serve people here. I have full confidence that people will vote for me," said Usha Vidyarthi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS forensic body hints at suicide, not murder

The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


What's the status of Sushant Singh Rajput probe? Maharashtra minister asks CBI

Claiming that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone silent, a...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


SSR case: ‘Active instigation a must to prove abetment of suicide’

After the AIIMS medical board chairperson said on Saturday that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death...
IndiaTimes - Published


NitikaG88417269

Nitika Gupta RT @Soumyadipta: This article says that CBI might close Sushant's death as suicide. The article is based on sources and no official is on r… 5 minutes ago

vibgyor1802

Vibhuti RT @moneycontrolcom: The AIIMS report, which declared Sushant Singh Rajput's death a case of suicide, now matches the CBI’s latest conclusi… 1 hour ago

Singh045N

singhRajput RT @sanatani_spy: @SunainaHoley https://t.co/ODVNokbXhN Is this news false? If yes, why isn't it being countered by official agencies? 2 hours ago


EE advanced results out, Rafale in IAF Day Parade & other news | Oneindia News

EE advanced results out, Rafale in IAF Day Parade & other news | Oneindia News

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced the JEE Advanced result 2020 today; Mumbai police chief Param Vir Singh said 'the truth always prevails' after it was revealed that an AIIMS medical..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:31Published
Sushant Rajput's family lawyer to request CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team

Sushant Rajput’s family lawyer to request CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer said that he will request the CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team. The forensic team of AIIMS asserted that Sushant Singh died by suicide. Rajput’s family..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:57Published
Daily Punch: Did Rhea Chakraborty Meet Sushant Singh Rajput On June 13?

Daily Punch: Did Rhea Chakraborty Meet Sushant Singh Rajput On June 13?

Sushant Singh Rajput death case flared up once again as BJP’s Mumbai secretary claims that there are eyewitnesses who have seen Rhea with the actor on the night of June 13. He said he is ready to..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:57Published