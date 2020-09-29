Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case.

Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly.

"People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry.

Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered?

Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI.

They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh.

Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report.

Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.