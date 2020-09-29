Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.
Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case.
Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly.
"People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry.
Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered?
Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI.
They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh.
Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report.
Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.
Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
After spending a month in jail, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court today. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty's plea was rejected.
Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport and to inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai. Rhea was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Sep 09, a day after she was arrested in the case. Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. However, High Court rejected bail plea of Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested all of them in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Fadnavis is BJP's election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls. Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into "conspiracy to defame Maharashtra". The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant's death probe. Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra. Mumbai police's cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police. The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on October 06 asked state's former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis whether he will campaign for Bihar's former DGP and now JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who "defamed Maharashtra", in the upcoming assembly elections. Deshmukh said, "I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey (former Bihar DGP), a person who defamed Maharashtra."
On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5 months. Speaking to mediapersons, Deshmukh said, "People are waiting since last 1.5 months to see results of CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly case was handed over to CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 05, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut spoke on reports that AIIMS has stated it to be a case (Sushant Singh Rajput death case) of suicide. He said, "Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra government, Thackeray family and Mumbai Police. If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we are speechless." "It is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He doesn't have any political connection or any links with Shiv Sena," Raut added.
Days after the findings of the forensic panel of AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case were reportedly revealed, the Shiv Sena alleged a conspiracy against the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai police, and the Thackeray family. The AIIMS panel found that Sushant died due to suicide, and not murder. No injuries other than those of hanging, were found on his body, said reports quoting the AIIMS findings. AIIMS had been asked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to vet the autopsy report by Mumbai's Cooper hospital. Reacting to the reports, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that he was not at all surprised. Apparently commenting on Sushant father's lawyer's demand for a fresh forensic exam, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if people didn't trust even the CBI now, then he was speechless.
Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh reacted on reports that AIIMS has stated suicide as cause pf actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ruling out murder angle. "We are not at all surprised by this. It was the finding of the team of Cooper Hospital as well," said Police Commissioner, Singh.
