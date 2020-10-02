Dana freeman teacher of the week

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Temperature today, 61, where fall about 100 sure about the high and the low temperatures c1 3 heart, we're here to help.

David daniel hits all the right notes in today's musical hollywood minute.

"fool me once, fool me twice / are you death or paradise?

/ now you'll never see me cry / there's just no time to die."

The official music video is out for billie eilish's theme song from the latest "james bond" movie, "no time to die."

The long- delayed film is currently slated to hit theaters in november... at 18, eilish is the youngest artist ever to write and record a "double- oh-seven" theme song.

"fender play is designed to change the way you learn to play guitar."

When the pandemic lockdowns began, fender began offering its "fender play" online guitar lessons free to new players for three months.

Six months later, people are still staying home and giving guitar a try -- fender says its user base has grown nearly 500-percent -- so the company is extending the offer through the end of the