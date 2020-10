Scientists Don’t Know Where All the Gold in the Universe Came From AmazeLab - Duration: 00:51s - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published Scientists Don’t Know Where All the Gold in the Universe Came From Gold may be a hot commodity here on Earth, but there’s actually tons of it across the universe. So much so that scientists can’t figure out what’s causing it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this JM_From_PR_7🇵🇷 Scientists don’t know where all the #gold in the universe came from ⁦@Microsoft⁩ https://t.co/GANhqJ4ytL 7 hours ago Quest Gold may be a hot commodity here on Earth, but there's actually tons of it across the universe. So much so that sci… https://t.co/gZ0VUteMTz 14 hours ago ⟭⟬Shelly🍊⭐ @7SevenNajmoon If ever scientists need a survery for infj people, they should know where to find us😂😂😂 14 hours ago Jan Jan Something out there that scientists don't know about must be making gold, Kobayashi said. — lupa lang kase to dun s… https://t.co/9jpANqKkwy 2 days ago Royce Stevens Scientists don’t know where all the gold in the universe came from https://t.co/2AU2yzms0t 2 days ago ibekwe Daniel MD Scientists don’t know where all the gold in the universe came from https://t.co/UqfovpDDUI 2 days ago Eli Kane Scientists say there's too much gold in the universe & they don't know where it came from. But I've been watching "… https://t.co/CCr8YBYVsr 3 days ago tracy skipper Scientists Don't Know Where All the Gold in the Universe Came From https://t.co/HtGGRomslj 3 days ago