Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis.

The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease.

In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks.

He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot.

But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard.

He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much.

And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them.

You get close, and things happen."


