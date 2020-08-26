Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and advisor Hope Hicks have all tested positive for COVID-19. It means others at the highest levels of government may have also been exposed, along with members of the public. Matthew Larotonda reports.
According to Business Insider, new research from Wayne State University in Detroit found that the average viral load among COVID patients declined from April to June. That finding also coincided with a trend of infections getting less severe over time. This may mean that taking precautions, like mask wearing and/or social distancing helps to decrease exposure to the virus.
In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden. The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the addition of a new limestone border and pathways. Technological elements were also added, to make the outdoor space more modernized for televised events. The public had been told the renovations had been completed in roughly three weeks.
First lady Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech on Tuesday aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned U.S. President Donald Trump.
Fox News paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's former assistant upward of $4 million. According to CNN the payoff was to avoid going to trial after the employee wrote a 2018 draft complaint detailing allegations of sexual harassment against Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle currently serves as the Trump campaign's finance chair. She is also dating Donald Trump Jr. She abruptly left her position as co-host of Fox News' "The Five" in July 2018. The New Yorker revealed details of Guilfoyle's assistants suit.
[NFA] Days after the first presidential debate, and the White House is still on the defensive about the president’s comments, or the lack thereof, over white supremacy. This report produced by Jonah Green.