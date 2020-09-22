Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kurt Busch on Michael Jordan joining Nascar

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Kurt Busch on Michael Jordan joining Nascar
Sports Pulse: Kurt Busch on what Michael Jordan can expect coming into the sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NASCAR's Kurt Busch celebrates Las Vegas win with helicopter ride [Video]

NASCAR's Kurt Busch celebrates Las Vegas win with helicopter ride

NASCAR's Kurt Busch celebrates first Las Vegas win with helicopter ride over his hometown.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Michael Jordan to Form New NASCAR Team With Bubba Wallace as Driver [Video]

Michael Jordan to Form New NASCAR Team With Bubba Wallace as Driver

Michael Jordan is officially coming to NASCAR. The NBA superstar is forming his own single car team with current driver Denny Hamlin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Michael Jordan dubs Bubba Wallace the first driver of his new NASCAR team [Video]

Michael Jordan dubs Bubba Wallace the first driver of his new NASCAR team

Michelle Martinelli breaks down the news that NBA legend Michael Jordan has created a new NASCAR team and the reasons why he chose Bubba Wallace to be its first driver.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:09Published