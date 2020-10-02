Global  
 

Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 after revealing heand first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID Diagnosis

 Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a “swift recovery” following the news that the two had tested positive for COVID-19. “Jill and I..
WorldNews
Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis [Video]

A day before announcing he had contracted COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump held two campaign baseball caps with his bare hands and tossed them into the crowd at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists

 President Trump is finally saying the words he failed to say at the first presidential debate -- "I condemn all white supremacists." Trump called in to his..
TMZ.com
Expert outlines procedure should Trump become incapacitated due to Covid-19 [Video]

Dr Nigel Bowles, Senior Research Fellow at Corpus Christi College, explainswhat would happen if President Trump were to become incapacitated ahead of anelection, after it was announced that he had contracted coronavirus. The USconstitution’s 25th amendment spells out the procedures under which thepresident can declare himself “unable to discharge the powers and duties” ofoffice.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Barron Trump tests negative for coronavirus as Trump, first lady Melania quarantine

 Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and MelaniaTrump after the US President announced their positive Covid-19 tests lastnight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19

Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a...
WorldNews - Published

Trump cancels travel schedule after testing positive for coronavirus, keeps phone call on virus aid for seniors

President Trump cleared his Friday schedule except for a phone call on coronavirus support for...
FOXNews.com - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: World reacts to President Trump's positive virus diagnosis

Covid 19 coronavirus: World reacts to President Trump's positive virus diagnosis United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for...
New Zealand Herald - Published


President, First Lady test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of many upcoming campaign events.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:51Published
Loss of smell 'most common Covid-19 symptom' [Video]

Losing your sense of smell could be the most common Covid-19 symptom, a new study has suggested.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
FGCU medical expert weighs in on President Trump testing positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Jessica Alpern speaks with FGCU Director of the Physician Assistant Program Robert Hawkes. They discuss how the President's age puts him at potential risk for COVID complications, and the contact..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 04:29Published