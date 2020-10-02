Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus

Dr Nigel Bowles, Senior Research Fellow at Corpus Christi College, explainswhat would happen if President Trump were to become incapacitated ahead of anelection, after it was announced that he had contracted coronavirus. The USconstitution’s 25th amendment spells out the procedures under which thepresident can declare himself “unable to discharge the powers and duties” ofoffice.
CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."