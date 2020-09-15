Global  
 

Hathras case: Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief join Delhi protesters demanding justice

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Hathras case: Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief join Delhi protesters demanding justice

Hathras case: Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief join Delhi protesters demanding justice

Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest over Hathras gang rape.

Several student organizations were seen at the protest site.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar.

AAP had called for a protest at India Gate but the protest site was changed to Jantar Mantar after police clarified that gathering at India Gate was not allowed.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad also joined the protesters to demand justice for the victim.

Left parties were seen at Jantar Mantar too.

CPI leader D Raja and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the protesters on Friday.

Members of the Youth Congress dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the case.

Hathras rape case shook the entire country with people demanding justice for the victim.

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the victim’s family, were detained by the police at Yamuna Expressway.

Watch the full video for more details.


