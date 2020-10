Boise School District entering phase two of in-person learning Monday

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:37s - Published 1 minute ago

Phase two of in-person learning will start Monday, October 5 for the Boise School District.

PHASE TWO OF IN-PERSON LEARNINGWILL START MONDAYFOR THE BOISESCHOOL DISTRICT.IT'S PART OF AFOUR-PHASE PLANTO GRADUALLY ANDSAFELY RETURN ALLSTUDENTS TO IN-PERSON LEARNING.THIRD TO SIXTHGRADE STUDENTSWILL JOIN PRE-K TOSECOND GRADERS INAN ALTERNATINGDAILY LEARNINGSCHEDULE STARTINGNEXT WEEK.ALL STUDENTS WILLLEARN VIRTUALLY ONMONDAYS..

WITHSTUDENTS DIVIDED INHALFALPHABETICALLYTUESDAYS THROUGHFRIDAYS.SINCE SCHOOLSTARTED AUGUST17TH..

ONLY ONE OFTHE DISTRICT'S SIXPOSITIVE CASES WASTHE RESULT OF ANEXPOSURE DURING ASCHOOL-BASEDACTIVITIY.SAINT LUKE'SCHILDREN'S IS ALSOTEAMING UP WITHTHE SCHOOLDISTRICT TO OFFERFREE FLU SHOT