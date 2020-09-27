Global  
 

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning.

McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.

The chairwoman did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.


