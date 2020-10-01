Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Strip turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published
The Strip turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Strip turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Today, the Las Vegas Strip is turning pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The High Roller, T-Mobile Arena, the Cosmo, the Fremont Street Experience and more are turning their lights pink.

PINK IN HONOR OF BREAST CANCERAWARENESS MONTH.THE HIGH ROLLER -- TMOBILEARENA-- THE COSMO -- THEFREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANDMORE ARE TURNING THEIR LIGHTSPINK.YOU CAN SHOW YOU SUPPORT TOO--CHANGE YOUR FACEBOOK PROFILEPICTURE USING THE NEW 'PAINTNEVADA PINK' FRAME.WHEN YOU DONATE 25 DOLLARS ORMORE-- YOU CAN GET A FREEPINK LED LIGHT TO PUT ON YOURPORCH.ALL THE DONATIONS WILL GOTOWARD THE NEVADA CANCERCOALITION.TO DONATE-- WE HAVE A LINK ONKTNV DOT COM SLASH LINKS.ADLIB WITH JUSTIN




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The White House goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month [Video]

The White House goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The White House went pink recently. It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the lights were changed to show support for survivors and those suffering from the disease.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
How a breast cancer diagnosis can affect your mental health [Video]

How a breast cancer diagnosis can affect your mental health

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as we work to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment, we also want to take a look at how Breast Cancer can affect..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:55Published
Long Island's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Will Be Drive-Thru Event [Video]

Long Island's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Will Be Drive-Thru Event

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and because of the pandemic, annual fundraising events, like breast cancer walks, are going to be much different this year. One huge walk has become a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published