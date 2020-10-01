The Strip turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The Strip turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Today, the Las Vegas Strip is turning pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The High Roller, T-Mobile Arena, the Cosmo, the Fremont Street Experience and more are turning their lights pink.
PINK IN HONOR OF BREAST CANCERAWARENESS MONTH.THE HIGH ROLLER -- TMOBILEARENA-- THE COSMO -- THEFREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANDMORE ARE TURNING THEIR LIGHTSPINK.YOU CAN SHOW YOU SUPPORT TOO--CHANGE YOUR FACEBOOK PROFILEPICTURE USING THE NEW 'PAINTNEVADA PINK' FRAME.WHEN YOU DONATE 25 DOLLARS ORMORE-- YOU CAN GET A FREEPINK LED LIGHT TO PUT ON YOURPORCH.ALL THE DONATIONS WILL GOTOWARD THE NEVADA CANCERCOALITION.TO DONATE-- WE HAVE A LINK ONKTNV DOT COM SLASH LINKS.ADLIB WITH JUSTIN