What you need to know: Oct. 2

President trump announced both he and first lady melania trump have tested positive for the coronavirus just five weeks from the presidential election - doctors say president trump's age puts him in the high risk bracket.

Also breaking this morning... vice president mike pence and his wife have tested negative for the virus..

Both mr. pence and the second lady were tested this morning.

Both tested negative.

Vice president pence voiced his support for the president..

The vice president has been undergoing daily testing for months.

American employers added 661 thousand jobs in september less than predicted... thats from the labor departments newest job report out this morning... it marks a third month streak of slower hiring..

With september hiring gain, the economy has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were wiped out by the viral pandemic.

Action news now is tracking the latest on wildfires... this morning - containment on the zogg fire - burning in shasta county is growing..

Containment is now up to 46% percent-- more than 56 thousand acres have burned cal fire says that their goal is to allow people to return home within the next few days.

Days of flames and smoke in the region...with several other wildfires still burning... the north complex has now burned more than 316- thousand acres in butte and plumas counties.

It is now 79- percent contained.

Cal fire says it will now include bear fire information in its regular updates for the north complex..

California largest recorded wildfire the august fire is still burning in the mendocino national forest..

That fire..

Over a month old..

Has burned over 956 thousand acres..

In seven counties including tehama, glenn, and trinity..

Its now 47% contained..

The glass fire is still burning through napa and sonoma it has burned more than 58- thousand acres, and is only five percent contained.

The new.

Evacuations...as forecasters issued a red flag warning the fire threatens twenty-four thousand buildings nearly 150 buildings have been destroyed and dozens more have been damaged.

