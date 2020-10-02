Global  
 

Public have their say on Ferrier after Covid rule-breaking

Public have their say on Ferrier after Covid rule-breaking

Public have their say on Ferrier after Covid rule-breaking

Members of the public at Glasgow Central Station have condemned the actions of Margaret Ferrier after she broke Covid-19 measures.

Amazon reveals almost 20,000 US workers have tested positive for Covid-19

 Almost 20,000 Amazon workers in the US have tested positive for coronavirus or been presumed positive, the company has revealed.
After Trump's COVID result, a running list of everyone being tested and their results

 Questions remain on who the president has been in contact with in the days prior to his test and who have been infected with the virus.
Markets react to President Trump, first lady testing positive for COVID-19

 Wall Street opened higher Friday after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano leads celebrity reactions to Donald Trump's diagnosis

Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano leads celebrity reactions to Donald Trump's diagnosis

Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano reacted to Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis on social media by insisting she wouldn't wish this virus on her worst enemy.

Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions

Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his anger at Margaret Ferrier's actions after she broke Covid-19 rules.

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it "crystal clear" to Margaret Ferrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules by travelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive for Covid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who had the SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a "cogent explanation" for her actions.

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made "crystal clear" to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP.

Sturgeon: Ferrier's actions were 'reckless and indefensible'

Sturgeon: Ferrier’s actions were ‘reckless and indefensible’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said that the actions of Margaret Ferrier were "reckless, dangerous and indefensible". Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip removed, travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.

Rescue bid to herd whales out to sea before naval exercise

Rescue bid to herd whales out to sea before naval exercise

Wildlife volunteers have been attempting to herd a group of northern bottlenose whales out of a loch in northwest Scotland in hopes of luring them back into the open sea. The mission is urgent because this weekend a NATO military exercise is due to take place nearby, and there are concerns that the animals will be distressed by the noise it creates.

The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions

The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions

A Scottish National Party MP has become the latest high-profile figure to breach Covid-19 restrictions. Who are the other public figures known to have found themselves in the spotlight over lockdown.

