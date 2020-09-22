|
|
|
U.S. Adds 661,000 Jobs in September
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:38s - Published
U.S. Adds 661,000 Jobs in September
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring.
This is the final monthly jobs report expected to be released before the presidential election, and it reiterates signs the economic recovery has weakened.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Job growth in the U.S. slowed by much more than expected in the month of September, according to a...
RTTNews - Published
Also reported by •MarketWatch •Proactive Investors
|
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and...
Denver Post - Published
|
The economy added 661,000 jobs in September as some states continued to let businesses reopen, others...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic
The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
|
The U.S. Jobs Market Just Entered a Somber New Phase
The U.S. economy added less than expected new jobs in September, an indication that the labor market has entered a more somber phase of recovery amid the pandemic.
Credit: The Street Duration: 03:23Published
|
SUPERNOVA Movie - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci
SUPERNOVA Movie Trailer HD - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci - Plot synopsis: It is deep Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are on holiday.
They are travelling across England in their..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:04Published
|