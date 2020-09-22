Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Adds 661,000 Jobs in September

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:38s - Published
U.S. Adds 661,000 Jobs in September

U.S. Adds 661,000 Jobs in September

America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring.

This is the final monthly jobs report expected to be released before the presidential election, and it reiterates signs the economic recovery has weakened.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Job Growth Slows Much More Than Expected In September

Job growth in the U.S. slowed by much more than expected in the month of September, according to a...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •MarketWatchProactive Investors


U.S. hiring slows for third month, but jobless rate falls to 7.9%

America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and...
Denver Post - Published

661,000 jobs added last month, unemployment fell to 7.9% as some states reopen, others face COVID-19 surges

The economy added 661,000 jobs in September as some states continued to let businesses reopen, others...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

OlivesWeezy

Weezy Olives RT @PPDNews: U.S. Economy Adds 661,000 Jobs in September, Unemployment Falls to 7.9% https://t.co/vcYmYrcHS2 11 seconds ago

jjauthor

Janie Johnson - Champion Of Lemonade Stands RT @PPDNews: U-6 unemployment rate fell significantly to 12.8% in September and has fallen 10.0% over the last five months. https://t.co/vc… 16 seconds ago

sunburnttweet

Sunburnt Tweet RT @PPDNews: Wage growth was 4.7% in September. Forecasts ranged from a low 4.5% to a high of 4.9%. The consensus was 4.8%. https://t.co/vc… 2 minutes ago

CJWarner1

C J Warner US Economy Adds 661,000 Jobs in September, Unemployment Falls Below 8 Percent https://t.co/iBuF99hu9j via @epochtimes 3 minutes ago

bradleygamer64

Bradley__Gamer RT @jbartash: Many economists are disappointed by the September jobs report. Just 661,000 new jobs. More people exit labor force. US has on… 5 minutes ago

BettySp27968091

BettySpaghetti RT @123RHGreen: In final jobs report before the election, economy adds 661,000 jobs, unemployment falls to 7.9%. https://t.co/VEiGc4Ljpv 7 minutes ago

jacqduf

Jacques Dufresne Economy adds 661,000 jobs in September in final jobs report before Election Day https://t.co/59G60CvFMK 9 minutes ago

LindaBeyer11

linda beyer US economy adds 661,000 jobs in September amid coronavirus pressure https://t.co/gXp0VSDoNF via @nypost 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic [Video]

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:05Published
The U.S. Jobs Market Just Entered a Somber New Phase [Video]

The U.S. Jobs Market Just Entered a Somber New Phase

The U.S. economy added less than expected new jobs in September, an indication that the labor market has entered a more somber phase of recovery amid the pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:23Published
SUPERNOVA Movie - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci [Video]

SUPERNOVA Movie - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci

SUPERNOVA Movie Trailer HD - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci - Plot synopsis: It is deep Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are on holiday. They are travelling across England in their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:04Published