The Witches on HBO Max - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max fantasy comedy movie The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

It stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Jahzir Kadeem Bruno.

The Witches Release Date: October 22, 2020 on HBO Max After you watch The Witches let us know your review.

