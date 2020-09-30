Glass Fire Grows To Over 60K Acres; Containment Continues To Creep Up

Governor Newsom Visits Glass Fire Area As It Rages For Third Day



Anne Makovec reports on Newsom's visit to Napa County as Glass Fire grows to over 50,000 acres. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:17 Published 20 hours ago

Glass Fire Update: Smoke Settles In Over NorCal, Again



The Glass Fire continues to grow, but containment has also started to creep up. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago