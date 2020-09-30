Glass Fire Grows To Over 60K Acres; Containment Continues To Creep Up
Cal Fire’s latest numbers Friday morning show that the Glass Fire has now grown to 60,148 acres.
Governor Newsom Visits Glass Fire Area As It Rages For Third DayAnne Makovec reports on Newsom's visit to Napa County as Glass Fire grows to over 50,000 acres.
Glass Fire Update: Smoke Settles In Over NorCal, AgainThe Glass Fire continues to grow, but containment has also started to creep up.
Glass Fire Grows To 48,440 Acres; Containment Still Stands At 2%Two firefighters who were battling the Glass Fire had to deploy fire shelters after intense flames threatened them, Cal Fire says.