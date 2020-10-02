Firefighters drive through Glass Fire

This is the ‘disaster-movie’ moment US firefighters drive along a mountain road at night as the devastating Glass Fire burns Californian woodland on either side.The Glass Fire, which has also ravaged the Californian county of Sonoma, was filmed in St Helena in Napa County on 30th September.The blaze burning northwest of St Helena has grown to over 2,500 acres, with zero percent containment, and is threatening almost 2,300 buildings, according to CAL FIRE.Almost 900 firefighters from local fire departments and CAL FIRE are battling the blaze.

Officials say hydroplanes are helping in the fight when conditions permit.Alameda County Fire Department said they had been “working for the last 72 hours as part of the initial attack at the Glass Fire”.