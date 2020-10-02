Daily Dividend Report: LSI,OZK,GCBI,R,MNR

The annualized dividend of Life Storage, is $4.28 per share that, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 4.0%.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share of common stock.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share of common stock.

The annualized dividend of Life Storage, is $4.28 per share that, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 4.0%.

The dividend will be paid on October 26, 2020 to Shareholders of record on October 13, 2020.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per common share payable October 19, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 12, 2020.

The dividend of $0.275 per common share represents an increase of $0.0025 per common share, or 0.92%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last forty-one quarters.

Glacier Bancorp, Board of Directors, at a meeting held on September 30, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 3.4%.

The Company has declared 142 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 46 times.

The dividend is payable on October 22, 2020, to owners of record on October 13, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of common stock, to be paid on December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 23, 2020.

This is Ryder's 177th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 44 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

On October 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.17 per share payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.68 per share.