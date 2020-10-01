What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?

[NFA] Domestic and world leaders, rivals and allies alike, have lined up to send their good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19. Though some were a little less sympathetic. Lucy Fielder reports.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative. The president's youngest child, Barron, also tested negative. Senior aide to the president Hope Hicks tested positive. Hicks traveled with him on Air Force One this week.
George Eustice has defended the government's use of the Coronavirus Act saying; "we don't always have the luxury of time to take things through parliament."