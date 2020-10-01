Global  
 

What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?

What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?

Questions have been raised over US President Donald Trump’s attitude towardsthe coronavirus pandemic after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The PA newsagency looks at what Mr Trump has said about the virus and the pandemic.


World leaders wish Trumps well

World leaders wish Trumps well

[NFA] Domestic and world leaders, rivals and allies alike, have lined up to send their good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19. Though some were a little less sympathetic. Lucy Fielder reports.

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative. The president's youngest child, Barron, also tested negative. Senior aide to the president Hope Hicks tested positive. Hicks traveled with him on Air Force One this week.

Trump hit with COVID-19: Anyone can get sick. Anyone can spread the deadly disease.

 As we surge towards a quarter-million COVID-19 deaths, some Americans believe prevention strategies like masks are not worth it. They're wrong.
Coronavirus: What are social distancing and self-isolation rules?

 Coronavirus cases are increasing, so what are the rules on social distancing?
Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. Libby Hogan reports.

Eustice defends government's use of the Coronavirus act

Eustice defends government's use of the Coronavirus act

George Eustice has defended the government’s use of the Coronavirus Act saying; “we don’t always have the luxury of time to take things through parliament.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus super-spreaders drove explosive outbreak in India: Report

 A group of patients that included about 8% of India’s confirmed cases later led to almost two-thirds of its total infections, scientists said Wednesday in a..
Conservative activist Jacob Wohl charged with running election robocall scheme

Jacob Wohl, a conservative activist known for his largely bumbling attempts to stage political scandals, has..
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Republicans are narrowing voter registration gaps in swing states

 There are still more people registered as Democrats than Republicans in the battleground states of Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Rep. Dwight Evans Says Trump Lost Pennsylvania with Philly 'Bad Things' Diss

 Congressman Dwight Evans says President Trump was out of line with his jab at Philadelphia, and thinks that lashing out is gonna backfire on him come Election..
Biden slams Trump as 'entitled, self-serving'

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump as "an entitled self-serving president" during Biden's most aggressive day on the..
Chinese state media takes aim at Donald Trump's coronavirus 'gamble' after he tests positive for the virus

Chinese government-run media outlets have used US President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test as...
Donald Trump has coronavirus. With the US election just one month away, what happens next?

Experts say Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test has thrown a "huge spanner in the works" for the...
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania test positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for coronavirus, hours after it...
Maryland Lawmakers React To President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Maryland Lawmakers React To President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Maryland lawmakers on Friday sent words of support and encouragement to President Donald Trump following the news he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging anyone who attended President Donald Trump's event in Bedminster on Thursday to take precautions after Trump and the first lady tested positive for the..

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild..

