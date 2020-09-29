Hathras row: CM Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 joined protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras incident.

A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, and later died on September 29.

Criticising the heinous crime, CM Kejriwal said, "There should be no politics on the alleged rape incident in Hathras"."There should be no politics on this issue.

Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi?

No rape incidents should happen in the country," said Kejriwal