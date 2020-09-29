Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras row: CM Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Hathras row: CM Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar

Hathras row: CM Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 joined protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras incident.

A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, and later died on September 29.

Criticising the heinous crime, CM Kejriwal said, "There should be no politics on the alleged rape incident in Hathras"."There should be no politics on this issue.

Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi?

No rape incidents should happen in the country," said Kejriwal


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician

Some people feel that attempts being made to save accused: Kejriwal on Hathras case [Video]

Some people feel that attempts being made to save accused: Kejriwal on Hathras case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on October 02 joined the protest at Jantar Mantar against the Hathras case, said that some people feel that attempts are being made to save the accused in the alleged gang-rape case. "The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment. Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them. At this time, the victim's family needs all the possible help," said Kejriwal

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published
Hathras case: Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief join Delhi protesters demanding justice [Video]

Hathras case: Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief join Delhi protesters demanding justice

Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest over Hathras gang rape. Several student organizations were seen at the protest site. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. AAP had called for a protest at India Gate but the protest site was changed to Jantar Mantar after police clarified that gathering at India Gate was not allowed. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad also joined the protesters to demand justice for the victim. Left parties were seen at Jantar Mantar too. CPI leader D Raja and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the protesters on Friday. Members of the Youth Congress dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the case. Hathras rape case shook the entire country with people demanding justice for the victim. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the victim’s family, were detained by the police at Yamuna Expressway. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published
Hathras case: Kejriwal, Supriya Sule target UP govt, CM Yogi breaks silence [Video]

Hathras case: Kejriwal, Supriya Sule target UP govt, CM Yogi breaks silence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to face fire from opposition parties over the Hathras case. Delhi Chief Minister lashed out at the UP government and said that while the crime in itself was heinous enough, the treatment meted out by the administration to the family of the victim was shameful. NCP leader Supriya Sule said that the statements being made by some top officials of the state government have made it clear that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to hide something and demanded that CM Yogi Adityanath should step down if he cannot protect women in the state. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also kept up the attack on Yogi Adityanath saying his government could not protect her when she was alive and is now trying to prove that the victim is a liar by saying that she was not raped. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath broke his silence on Twitter with a message expressing the government’s commitment to ensure security of women. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:56Published

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Hathras case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders suspension of SP, DSP

 Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered the suspension of the SP, DSP and Inspector and some others officials, based on the preliminary..
IndiaTimes
Hathras case: Don't need this kind of 'Ram Rajya', says Bhim Army chief [Video]

Hathras case: Don't need this kind of 'Ram Rajya', says Bhim Army chief

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 02 against Hathras case in which a Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and later died. "I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) doesn't resign, and justice is served. I urge Supreme Court to take cognizance of the incident. We don't need this kind of 'Ram Rajya'," said Chandra Shekhar Aazad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi Jantar Mantar, New Delhi Ancient observatory in New Delhi


Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

MP farmers extend support for farm laws [Video]

MP farmers extend support for farm laws

Farmers of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur praised the farm laws. They showed confidence in the government and said that the farm laws are in complete favor of the farmers as it will get them the correct rates of their yield. The three farm bills which were passed by Parliament earlier this month have been cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published
BSP will not forge alliance for upcoming by-elections in UP, MP: Mayawati [Video]

BSP will not forge alliance for upcoming by-elections in UP, MP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on September 29 said that her party will contest by-elections in UP and MP on its own. "Election Commission today announced by-elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in some states. BSP will contest all the Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on its own. The party will not forge any alliance for these bypolls," said Mayawati.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rahul, Priyanka marched to Hathras, what about crimes in Rajasthan: Gajendra Shekhawat [Video]

Rahul, Priyanka marched to Hathras, what about crimes in Rajasthan: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 02 hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for "playing politics" over Hathras incident, asking their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. "Any incident as the Hathras one is definitely condemnable. But to play politics over such things isn't right. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi marched to Hathras, but what about their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. So their act is unfair," said Shekhawat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Adityanath spins ‘charkha’, ITBP plays song to pay tribute [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Adityanath spins ‘charkha’, ITBP plays song to pay tribute

Chief Ministers of several states were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan were among those seen paying tribute to father of the nation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen spinning a charkha at a Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow. The chief minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the state capital. Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police played Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram song to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:24Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister [Video]

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case. Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly. "People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh. Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report. Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43Published
Upcoming Surat Diamond Bourse attracting native businesses from Mumbai [Video]

Upcoming Surat Diamond Bourse attracting native businesses from Mumbai

With world's largest diamond trading complex coming up in Surat by 2022, many diamond manufacturers are shifting base from Mumbai to this Gujarat city. Although Surat manufactures almost 80 percent of the diamonds in the world, the export and other dealings take place largely in Mumbai. However, due to expensive rents and delay in export in Mumbai, businesses are getting attracted to Surat, already a hub of diamond manufacturing, to shift their business needs. Shivam Navadiya, a diamond manufacturer, mentioned the above reasons for his decision to return to Surat. Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of GJEPC (Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council) said that bookings for around 4500 offices at upcoming Surat Diamond Bourse have already been placed, and small diamond businessmen have already shifted from Mumbai due to halt in business in Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:31Published
Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case [Video]

Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5 months. Speaking to mediapersons, Deshmukh said, "People are waiting since last 1.5 months to see results of CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly case was handed over to CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Valmiki temple [Video]

Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Valmiki temple

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended a prayer meet for Hathras victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in Delhi on October 02. Earlier she and her brother Rahul Gandhi tried to visit the victim's native village on October 01 but later detained by Police. Protests have erupted in parts of country over the the death and alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh last month.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Let opposition leaders, media personnel meet Hathras victim's family, Uma Bharti tells Yogi Adityanath

 BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the opposition leaders and media to visit the family of Hathras..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

7udhav

udhav dubey RT @IndianExpress: Arvind Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar, says strictest punishment should be given to perpetrators Hathras rape… 1 minute ago

DileepManjhi4

Dileep Manjhi RT @themojo_in: Delhi CM & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal joins the protest in solidarity with the #Hathras victim at Jantar Mantar. https://t.… 4 minutes ago

pramodk1955

Pramod Agrawal RT @ABPNews: IN PICS | Hundreds Gather At #JantarMantar To Protest Over #Hathras Case, Delhi CM #Kejriwal Joins Dissenters https://t.co/c… 10 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost Security was beefed up at #Delhi's #JantarMantar, with hundreds of people turning up to protest against the… https://t.co/7hdcQRmxYV 12 minutes ago

Vishal_liberty

Vishal Solanki RT @Oneindia: Delhi Chief Minister #ArvindKejriwal on Friday joined the protest at #JantarMantar against the alleged gang rape and assault… 13 minutes ago

Oneindia

Oneindia News Delhi Chief Minister #ArvindKejriwal on Friday joined the protest at #JantarMantar against the alleged gang rape an… https://t.co/igKrBKmR1I 18 minutes ago

mpostdigital

Millennium Post Hathras incident: Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar; demands strictest punishment for accused https://t.co/jkwg02pd25 39 minutes ago

Surya29011996

Suryakanta Nayak RT @livemint: #HathrasCase: The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal… 44 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Yogi Adityanath warns: Rapists will be destroyed | Oneindia News [Video]

Yogi Adityanath warns: Rapists will be destroyed | Oneindia News

Arvind Kejriwal demands that perpetrators of Hathras gangrape be hanged; Activists, students protest at Jantar Mantar over Dalit woman's rapecase; Yogi Adityanath warns that those who harm women's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
UP Govt's conduct with Hathras victim's family is not right: CM Kejriwal [Video]

UP Govt's conduct with Hathras victim's family is not right: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 stated that the Hathras incident is very painful and "people in power must not forget that they are not owners but 'sevaks' of this country as we are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published