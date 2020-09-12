Local infectious disease specialist discusses Trump's diagnosis Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:30s - Published 2 minutes ago Local infectious disease specialist discusses Trump's diagnosis President Donald Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TO YOU.CINDY: AND WE ARE SPEAKING TOOUR --ERIKA: AND WE ARE JOINED NOW BYDR. TODD ELLERIN, DIRECTOR OFINFECTIOUS DISEASES AT SOUTHSHORE HEALTH.AT THIS POINT, THE PRESIDENT ISSHOWING ONLY MILD SYMPTOMS.WHAT WILL DOCTORS BE WATCHINGFOR IN THE COMING DAYS AND WHATARE THE PRESIDENT’S RISK FACTORSWITH THIS VIRUS?



