Donald Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll in the US...

OPEN UP ILLINOIS RT @bachacalupo : @MarkJacob16 @EricZorn You do know that 2016 was before the pandemic which nobody could have predicted? Your TDS is effec… 4 hours ago

Jonathan Roberts RT @Cybermatron : Dear @Jeremy_Hunt , who just said on @Channel4News that “nobody could have predicted the current situation at Universities… 3 hours ago

Ben Robinson @MichaelBensonn @TheAthleticBOX A world wide pandemic could not have been predicted, unless you worked in a Chinese… https://t.co/seC3jgXw2T 2 hours ago

Treason Stickers Nobody could have predicted that Trump’s superspreader events would end up super spreading to the big wigs of the G… https://t.co/EMWjY4LIvb 35 minutes ago

Charles Louis Group The housing market has bounced back in a way that nobody could have predicted. In 2020, to be having a 13 year mark… https://t.co/WvHs79mJGG 27 minutes ago

Wallander Nobody could have predicted that schools and colleges would be overrun with Covid!!!!!! https://t.co/4eTlA6njsl 11 minutes ago

Ghost of Reagan RT @treasonstickers : Nobody could have predicted that Trump’s superspreader events would end up super spreading to the big wigs of the GOP.… 35 seconds ago