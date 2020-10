President Donald Trump said we were "rounding the turn" and that the "end of the pandemic is in sight" just before he tested positive for COVID-19.

What Trump has said about COVID-19 leading up to his own positive diagnosis

Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "Katherine, I want to start with you because this is already impacting...

US President Donald Trump has said that he was tested for Covid-19 and was awaiting the results after...