Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and health officials are reminding everyone of the importance of screening early.

Or 10 subscribers.

(t: markrice / z made a big annouement.

(sotdan s liver.

That sa day i ws diagnosed wi state 4 coloncancee scario, honestly rst casescenarz says it may sounstrange, butwhad agons.

(sot: n gonzalez /fightid accomplish, t just like inreal s dive you and you ha to ickly make a cision how aryou gn n'like o the doct of been ally t re encouragespeonoscopieseven if con cancer donyshow symp amerin deyed or g thecovid paccorng toi appoinents were deled -- said it was thr choice.

Despite thesnumbers ... 63-perce (concerned( abt being behinon te majority of peop with activcance ndemic has woened their(mental(r awareness mont... new thismornim a radiatn oncologist why it's importanto get scened.

Brittany simone / radiation oncologist, faxton- st.

Luke's facility "one ievery 8 wen isctually effecd by breastcancer friends who e females, oneof ths important becae we know screening sas lives.

Sogoing tot imrtance this mth."

Simonesays r your underarm.lso.... shes, dimplg, or inversinear th.

The time is ( ).

Coming up... college students who take advantage




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rockfort to be lit in pink

The city’s iconic landmark, the Rockfort, will be lit in pink to commemorate Breast Cancer...
Hindu - Published

Fierce Fighters — 25 Celebrities Who Have Battled Breast Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual international health campaign organized by major...
OK! Magazine - Published

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: You'll be in the pink with these charity offerings

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: You'll be in the pink with these charity offerings It's time to think pink again as Breast Cancer Awareness Month returns with a tempting line-up of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Hindu



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Strip turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month [Video]

The Strip turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Today, the Las Vegas Strip is turning pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The High Roller, T-Mobile Arena, the Cosmo, the Fremont Street Experience and more are turning their lights pink.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
The White House goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month [Video]

The White House goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The White House went pink recently. It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the lights were changed to show support for survivors and those suffering from the disease.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
Fantastic Sams to donate to cancer [Video]

Fantastic Sams to donate to cancer

Local Fantastic Sams are taking donations to give to cancer research. Their goal is to reach $10,000 in the month of October.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:38Published