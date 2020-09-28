Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Coronavirus Cases
The County Health Department issue a daily COVID update, except for on Sundays.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cases spike in 29 states as flu season approaches

The number of new coronavirus cases is on the rise in many states, including one of the country's...
CBS News - Published

Mass. reports 594 new Covid cases a day before restaurant rules eased

This article first appeared on MassLive.com. A day before the state eases COVID-19 mitigation efforts...
bizjournals - Published

Alert: India's Health Ministry says reported coronavirus cases in the country have surpassed 6 million

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's Health Ministry says reported coronavirus cases in the country have...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Tweets about this

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,527 https://t.co/s8sOdnQsBK 56 minutes ago

clrfldcdaughtry

Alice M. GRACE RT @KDKA: #BREAKING NEWS: Allegheny County is reporting 73 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths. https://t.co/bP3qcOXstF 1 hour ago

damonbethea1

Damon Bethea is Voting #BidenHarris2020 Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,527 https://t.co/3DqZdUhqHZ 1 hour ago

KDKA

KDKA #BREAKING NEWS: Allegheny County is reporting 73 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths. https://t.co/bP3qcOXstF 2 hours ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 106 New Coronavirus Cases.. https://t.co/ie2OWGfBfl 12 hours ago

PaperbirdsH

Paperbirds_Coronavirus In the news: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 106 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To ...… https://t.co/R7TWSBjqnk 19 hours ago

damonbethea1

Damon Bethea is Voting #BidenHarris2020 Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 106 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,454 https://t.co/Wk0P8mtboQ 1 day ago

MeghanKDKA

MEGHAN SCHILLER Latest: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 106 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,454 ⁦@KDKA⁩ https://t.co/RDIsfY2oMo 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,268 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,268

The UK has reported 467,146 coronavirus cases and 42,268 deaths, up by 66 fromthe previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Enforcement Efforts In Coronavirus Clusters [Video]

Enforcement Efforts In Coronavirus Clusters

Police will be back on New York City streets Friday to enforce social distancing rules and mask compliance. The effort comes as several coronavirus clusters in Queens and Brooklyn continue to cause..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published
Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Burnley continues to havethe highest rate in England, with 302 new cases..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published