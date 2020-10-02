Hasan Kaval, a 29-year-old professional paraglider tandem pilot hovers at 1,200 meters while sipping on coffee over the Turkish beach resort of Ölüdeniz.

Turkish daredevil paraglides at 1,200 meters while sipping on coffee during an interview

Dizzying footage from July 12 shows Kaval take to the sky and share coffee with a journalist who wanted an interview with the rising star.

"After my first viral 'flying couch' video, the Turkish National News Agency wanted to interview me, and I thought that interviewing in the sky while drinking coffee would be better than interviewing in a cafe.

So we did it," Kaval told Newsflare.

"This is the first time in the world that someone has done a paragliding flight while giving an interview, and drinking Turkish coffee." Hasan has been paragliding for 10 years after leaving his job at his family's restaurant.

He explained: "I decided that this job will not be my life and I changed my life path.

I decided to pursue my dreams and I went on a journey to my life in the sky.

"I went to the military service at the age of 20, but after 15 months, I made a definite return to the sky.

The sky is my world.

I love flying so much that I overcome the limits of courage with the projects I do.

I want to show everyone that flying is not something frightening and learn how to look at the sky like birds do."