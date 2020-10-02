Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden, Wife Dr. Jill Biden Test Negative For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Joe Biden, Wife Dr. Jill Biden Test Negative For Coronavirus

Joe Biden, Wife Dr. Jill Biden Test Negative For Coronavirus

This comes after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden, wife Jill test negative for Covid-19

Democratic presidential candidate tells people: 'Wear a mask, keep social distance and wash your...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxBusiness InsiderFOXNews.comCBS NewsGothamist


Biden responds to Trump's positive coronavirus test: 'Jill and I send our thoughts... for a swift recovery'

Joe Biden on Friday morning tweeted he and his wife, Jill, are sending their thoughts to President...
FOXNews.com - Published

Democrat Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus after President Trump reports positive test

Democrat Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor announced Friday, hours after...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsGothamist



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nobody Could Have Predicted This [Video]

Nobody Could Have Predicted This

For months, President Donald Trump questioned the efficacy of masks and continued to hold crowded rallies. Now, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:20Published
Joe Biden Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results Following Debate With President Trump [Video]

Joe Biden Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results Following Debate With President Trump

The president has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:56Published
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic [Video]

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published