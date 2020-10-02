|
Joe Biden, Wife Dr. Jill Biden Test Negative For Coronavirus
Joe Biden, Wife Dr. Jill Biden Test Negative For Coronavirus
This comes after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive.
Democratic presidential candidate tells people: 'Wear a mask, keep social distance and wash your...
Khaleej Times - Published
Also reported by •Newsmax •Business Insider •FOXNews.com •CBS News •Gothamist
Joe Biden on Friday morning tweeted he and his wife, Jill, are sending their thoughts to President...
FOXNews.com - Published
Democrat Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor announced Friday, hours after...
Delawareonline - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •Gothamist
