Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ravens-Steelers Matchup Rescheduled For November 1

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Ravens-Steelers Matchup Rescheduled For November 1

Ravens-Steelers Matchup Rescheduled For November 1

The Ravens-Steelers matchup originally scheduled for October 25 has been moved to November 1, the NFL announced Friday afternoon.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BigEdBarr71

Ed Barr Title: Steelers-Titans scheduled for Week 7, followed by Ravens matchup @BrianBatko #HereWeGo #Steelers Link:… https://t.co/BikYCXumuu 8 minutes ago

ChrisCheats

Chris C. Is President 💜💛🏁 RT @wjz: #BREAKING: The Ravens-Steelers matchup originally scheduled for October 25 has been moved to November 1, the NFL announced Friday… 23 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore #BREAKING: The Ravens-Steelers matchup originally scheduled for October 25 has been moved to November 1, the NFL an… https://t.co/sGZjnSDnGn 28 minutes ago

Steel_Faithful

Steel Faithful 🚨Breaking News🚨 The Steelers-Titans game has been rescheduled for Week 7, which was the Titans original bye week.… https://t.co/MoNlCdicPQ 42 minutes ago

by_JBH

Jason B. Hirschhorn The NFL has rescheduled Steelers-Titans for Week 7 (Oct. 25, 1 p.m. ET on CBS). The Steelers' previous Week 7 match… https://t.co/x9447W22Dc 55 minutes ago