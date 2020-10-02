Trump COVID Diagnosis Changes Stimulus Talks

Stocks Decline After Coronavirus News From White House



Stocks fell on Wall Street with the news of Pres. Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:10 Published 1 hour ago

Keller @ Large: Will Voters Punish Trump For Deriding Coronavirus Precautions?



WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to political analyst Jon Keller about what's next for the president. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:49 Published 1 hour ago