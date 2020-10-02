Trump COVID Diagnosis Changes Stimulus Talks

Stocks Decline After Coronavirus News From White HouseStocks fell on Wall Street with the news of Pres. Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.
Keller @ Large: Will Voters Punish Trump For Deriding Coronavirus Precautions?WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to political analyst Jon Keller about what's next for the president.
Maryland Lawmakers React To President Trump's Coronavirus DiagnosisMaryland lawmakers on Friday sent words of support and encouragement to President Donald Trump following the news he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.