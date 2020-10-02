Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump COVID Diagnosis Changes Stimulus Talks

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Trump COVID Diagnosis Changes Stimulus Talks
Trump COVID Diagnosis Changes Stimulus Talks

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Stocks Decline After Coronavirus News From White House [Video]

Stocks Decline After Coronavirus News From White House

Stocks fell on Wall Street with the news of Pres. Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:10Published
Keller @ Large: Will Voters Punish Trump For Deriding Coronavirus Precautions? [Video]

Keller @ Large: Will Voters Punish Trump For Deriding Coronavirus Precautions?

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to political analyst Jon Keller about what's next for the president.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:49Published
Maryland Lawmakers React To President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Maryland Lawmakers React To President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Maryland lawmakers on Friday sent words of support and encouragement to President Donald Trump following the news he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:17Published