Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19
Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Democrat Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus after President Trump reports positive test

 Democrat Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor announced Friday, hours after President Donald Trump announced a positive test
USATODAY.com
World leaders wish Trumps well [Video]

World leaders wish Trumps well

[NFA] Domestic and world leaders, rivals and allies alike, have lined up to send their good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19. Though some were a little less sympathetic. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

President Trump mocks Joe Biden for wearing masks all the time during debate

 President Trump chastised Joe Biden for regularly wearing a face mask during the first presidential debate.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Amazon reveals 19,000 frontline workers had COVID-19 [Video]

Amazon reveals 19,000 frontline workers had COVID-19

Amazon.com revealed more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44% of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19 response of the world's largest online retailer. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published
How serious is Trump's COVID-19 risk? [Video]

How serious is Trump's COVID-19 risk?

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's gender, age and weight are all factors that make him more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19, and give him a notional risk of around 4% of dying from it, health experts said on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Markets mostly shrug off Trump positive virus test

 Stocks have mostly shrugged off news that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Markets started down, but had recovered by midday trading. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

India's Covid-19 death toll crosses one lakh

 India's Covid-19 death toll crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data..
IndiaTimes

Democrat Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus after President Trump reports positive test

Democrat Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor announced Friday, hours after...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderJust JaredIndian Express


Trump tests positive for COVID-19 live updates: Pence tests negative, world leaders react, news will affect 2020 campaign - live updates

President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a debate with Democratic nominee Joe...
USATODAY.com - Published

Joe Biden says he and Jill Biden have tested negative for coronavirus

Joe Biden confirmed Friday that he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus, days...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderKhaleej TimesIndian Express



SharonGibson3

Sharon Gibson Good News: Joe Biden has tested negative for #COVID19. https://t.co/3Cm6bh2P2C Let's hope the result is the same 2 weeks from now. 8 seconds ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Biden Tests Negative For Virus, Continues In-Person Campaigning Following Trump Positive Test https://t.co/eLcK7R3PTu 9 seconds ago

karrlss

karlss RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after sharing debate stage with President Trump https://t.co/3QVbjj862f 10 seconds ago

madisonrr5

maddie🦦 RT @News4SA: Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus https://t.co/Fx3JDihOmF 13 seconds ago

iamjasminenc

Jasmine Nicole RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he and wife Jill Biden both tested negative for the coronavirus https://… 17 seconds ago

Lolly_Jean

Laura RT @Politics_PR: Joe Biden Tests Negative As Trump Is The Weak Candidate With COVID https://t.co/8VEymkYOob https://t.co/9mqL75yCd9 25 seconds ago

haroldisaac

Harold Isaac RT @Jacquiecharles: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/TM3rG7FkuV 28 seconds ago

fros22

Frosina RT @people4kam: Dow Jones INCREASES 300 points after Biden tests negative to COVID-19 34 seconds ago


Joe Biden, Wife Dr. Jill Biden Test Negative For Coronavirus [Video]

Joe Biden, Wife Dr. Jill Biden Test Negative For Coronavirus

This comes after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published
Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert [Video]

Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert

Julie Norman, lecturer at University College London's Centre on US Politicsreacts to the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published