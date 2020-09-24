Gandhi Jayanti: Started from Sabarmati Ashram, CRPF's Divyang Yodha Cycle rally reaches Rajghat

President Ram Nath Kovind on October 02 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in Delhi. President paid a floral tribute to Bapu and paid respects to the leader. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also paid respect to father of the nation. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat. He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation. We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted. In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country. President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat. Watch the full video for all the details.
On the occasion of 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also paid homage to Bapu. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad paid tribute to father of the nation. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is a significant milestone in India's freedom journey. It was set up in 1917 and was home to MK and Kasturba Gandhi for around a decade. The Ashram was meant as a school for satyagrahis, and boasted notable inhabitants like Vinoba Bhave, Madeleine Slade aka Mira, and Maganlal Gandhi. It was from Sabarmati Ashram that Gandhi launched his iconic Dandi March against the British salt law in 1930. Sadly, he never visited the Ashram again. While leaving, the Mahatma had vowed to return only after India attained independence, but he was assassinated months after the country's liberation. After leaving Sabarmati, Gandhi had set up the Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra's Wardha. Watch the full video for more.
A para-cycling rally organised by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reached Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 26. The para-cycling rally started from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram on September 17. It will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Around 24 members are participating in para-cycling rally including 6 women. Speaking to ANI, a CRPF commandant said, "The para-cycling rally started from Sabarmati Ashram on September 17 and will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02."
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Smriti. India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. Mahatma Gandhi gave the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence to the world.
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.
Youth Congress workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi on latter's 151st birth anniversary, and demonstrated at Jantar Mantar Road in the national capital to protest against the alleged gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Multiple political parties including AAP, CPI(M) and other organisations are protesting at the Jantar Mantar for the Hathras victim who was allegedly gang-raped, and later succumbed to her injuries on September 29 at a Delhi hospital.
Chief Ministers of several states were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan were among those seen paying tribute to father of the nation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen spinning a charkha at a Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow. The chief minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the state capital. Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police played Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram song to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Watch the full video for more details.
