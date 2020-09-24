Gandhi Jayanti: Started from Sabarmati Ashram, CRPF's Divyang Yodha Cycle rally reaches Rajghat

Global  
 

The Central Reserve Police Force completed the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally on October 02.

The rally started from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and consummated today at Rajghat, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rally has covered about 1000 km to reach Rajghat from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat in the last 16 days.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju flagged-in the cycle rally at Rajghat.

While speaking to ANI, Second in Command RK Singh said, "I lost a leg in anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand in 2011.

It didn't affect my personal life but a little impediment until my prosthetic leg.

I started working out to be fit.

I never actively played sports when all my limbs were intact.

I started cycling later."


