US Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue holds speaks to Wisconsin farmers in Cedar Grove to discuss current state of industry
US Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue met with farmers in Cedar Grove to discuss a variety of topics relating to the current state of the farming industry.
Perdue also reacted to the news of President's Trump being positive for coronavirus.
SECRETARY PERDUE MET WITH FARMERS IN CEDAR GROVE THIS MORNING TO DISCUSS TRADE, LABOR AND AGRICULTURE. THE CROWD HERE -- FOR THE MOST PART-- WAS WEARING MASKS, STAYING SOCIALLY DISTANCED AND TAKING PROPER SAFETY PERCAUTIONS. THE SECRETARY ARRIVED JUST BEFORE TEN O'CLOCK THIS MORNING AND TOURED DOUBLE DUTCH DAIRY - A FAMILY FARM HERE. HE THEN TOOK QUESTIONS FROM AREA FARMERS, WHO PRESSED HIM ON SEVERAL ISSUES RELATED TO THEIR INDUSTRY. BUT OF COURSE, TOP OF MIND TODAY -- IS PRESIDENT TRUMP'S DIAGNOSIS WITH COVID-19. SECRETARY PERDUE IS A MEMBER OF THE PRESIDENT'S CABINET AND A MEMBER OF THE WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE. AFTER TODAY'S EVENT -- SECRETARY PERDUE SAID THIS ABOUT THE PRESIDENT'S RUN-IN WITH THE VIRUS. "I think its very telling that we all have to be careful and be safe and be healthy.
We certainly pray forhis and the First Lady'srecovery.
I know he'scommitted to continuing hisjob and will do everything hecan.
I can't believe his energy frankly so we look forward to a complete and speedy recovery." The secretary tells me he has not yet spoken to The President but that the president's diagnosis should serve as a reminder to all of us to continue taking the virus seriously, and to be careful going about our day-to-day business.
