US Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue holds speaks to Wisconsin farmers in Cedar Grove to discuss current state of industry Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:49s - Published 3 minutes ago US Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue holds speaks to Wisconsin farmers in Cedar Grove to discuss current state of industry US Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue met with farmers in Cedar Grove to discuss a variety of topics relating to the current state of the farming industry. Perdue also reacted to the news of President's Trump being positive for coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SHORTLY AFTER FINDING OUTABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP TESTINGPOSITIVE... WE MET UP WITH U-SAGRICULTURAL SECRETARY SONNYPERDUE WHO'S IN WISCONSINTODAY TALKING WITH LOCALFARMERS.OUR RYAN JENKINSCAUGHT UP WITH HIM IN CEDARGROVE -- AND HAS HIS REACTIONTO THE NEWS.RYAN?SECRETARY PERDUE MET WITHFARMERS IN CEDAR GROVE THISMORNING TO DISCUSS TRADE,LABOR AND AGRICULTURE.I CANTELL YOU THE CROWD HERE -- FORTHE MOST PART-- WAS WEARINGMASKS, STAYING SOCIALLYDISTANCED AND TAKING PROPERSAFETY PERCAUTIONS.THE SECRETARY ARRIVED JUSTBEFORE TEN O'CLOCK THISMORNING AND TOURED DOUBLEDUTCH DAIRY - A FAMILY FARMHERE.HE THEN TOOK QUESTIONSFROM AREA FARMERS, WHO PRESSEDHIM ON SEVERAL ISSUES RELATEDTO THEIR INDUSTRY.BUT OFCOURSE, TOP OF MIND TODAY --IS PRESIDENT TRUMP'S DIAGNOSISWITH COVID-19.SECRETARY PERDUEIS A MEMBER OF THE PRESIDEN'TSCABINET AND A MEMBER OF THEWHITE HOSUE CORONAVIRUS TASKFORCE.AFTER TODAY'S EVENT --SECRETARY PERDUE SAID THISABOUT THE PRESIDENT'S RUN-INWITH THE VIRUS.11:16:15 I think its verytelling that we all have to becareful and be safe and behealthy. We certainly pray forhis and the First Lady'srecovery. I know he'scommitted to continuing hisjob and will do everything hecan. I can't believe hisenergy frankly so we lookforward to a complete andspeedy recovery.The secretary tells me he hasnot yet spoken to ThePresident but that thepresident's diagnosis shouldserve as a reminder to all ofus to continue taking thevirus seriously, and to becareful going about our day-to-day business. Live in CedarGrove, Ryan Jenkins, TMJ4





