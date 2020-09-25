Friday 10/2 Insider Buying Report: CUE, DMRC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Cue Biopharma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Cameron Gray bought 10,000 shares of CUE, for a cost of $15.15 each, for a total investment of $151,500.
Gray was up about 5.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CUE trading as high as $16.03 at last check today.
Cue Biopharma is trading down about 0.4% on the day Friday.
This buy marks the first one filed by Gray in the past twelve months.
And also on Wednesday, Director Andrew Walter bought $112,100 worth of Digimarc, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $22.42 a piece.
Digimarc is trading down about 7% on the day Friday.
Walter was up about 26.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DMRC trading as high as $28.34 in trading on Friday.