Trump and coronavirus: What happens next?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s
Donald Trump’s stunning announcement that he has tested positive forcoronavirus has plunged the US deeper into uncertainty just a month before thepresidential election.

The president has spent much of the year playing downthe threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.

Althoughthe White House’s physician has said Mr Trump is expected to continue carryingout his duties “without disruption” while he recovers, the diagnosis is sureto have a destabilising effect in Washington.


Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis shows the limits of relying on testing alone

 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A 74-year-old man said he was one of 46,459 people to test positive for the coronavirus in the United States..
The Verge

Trump campaign responds to the president's COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump has canceled some upcoming campaign events after he tested positive for COVID-19. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN to..
CBS News

Biden wishes Trump well after president's COVID-19 diagnosis

 Joe Biden is wishing President Trump a swift recovery after the president tested positive for COVID-19. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN to..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden tests negative after President Trump contracts virus

 Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested..
New Zealand Herald

World Leaders React To President Trump Coronavirus News

World Leaders React To President Trump Coronavirus News Watch VideoPresident Trump is the most recent world leader to contract COVID-19. The first was...
Newsy - Published

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor: Trump Now ‘Has to Contend With the Fact That as President… He Could Not Protect Himself from Getting This Virus’

PBS White House correspondent *Yamiche Alcindor* appeared on MSNBC early Friday to react to the...
Mediaite - Published

House chaplain: Trump's positive coronavirus test creates 'heightened vigilance'

President Trump's announcement early Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus has created...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus [Video]

Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 after revealing heand first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
What does Trump's diagnosis mean for his campaign tops to Arizona [Video]

What does Trump's diagnosis mean for his campaign tops to Arizona

As of Friday morning President Trump's campaign scheduled is unclear after testing positive for COVID-19. He announced Thursday he would come to Arizona next week.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:16Published
What’s next after President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus [Video]

What’s next after President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

There are many questions and few answers after President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:00Published