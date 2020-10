Related videos from verified sources Katie Price set to be be wheelchair bound until April 2021



Katie Price is set to be wheelchair bound for another six months, following her operation to help fix her "smashed up" feet. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago Katie Price has 'lost her independence'



Katie Price feels like she's "lost her independence" since being confined to a wheelchair after breaking her feet. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago