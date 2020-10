Blackpink's YouTube Music Series 'Released,' Demi Lovato's Breakup Ballad 'Still Had Me' & Music More | Billboard News



Blackpink is set to premiere their YouTube Original music series “Released” ahead of their LP, Demi Lovato drops breakup ballad "Still Have Me" about her recent split with fiancé Max Ehrich, and..

Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:55 Published 5 days ago