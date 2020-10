Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Don't Stop' Video With Young Thug & Gears Up for 'SNL' | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion had a busy week in the lead-up to her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend.

In addition to slipping into a very fashionable full hazmat suit for her SNL promo shoot with host Chris Rock, she also dropped the sizzling Young Thug.