Shawn Mendes drops the title track to his upcoming album "Wonder." Plus, Blackpink and Bon Jovi release LPs and BTS hops on the "Savage Love" remix.

Jon Bon Jovi is more fearless and outspoken than ever on new album "2020" (out Friday), which...

Shawn Mendes is ready to launch his new era in music with his brand new single “Wonder” and you...